Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oneida County, WI

Oneida Co. inmate dies by suicide

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBBpI_0asCI35L00

An investigation is underway after an Oneida County Jail inmate died by suicide, officials said Friday.

Corrections officials at the jail saw the incident unfold at about 10 p.m. Thursday and attempted lifesaving measures, Chief Deputy Daniel Hess said in a news release. The man was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander, where he was pronounced dead.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will conduct an administrative review, while the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department will undergo an internal review, Hess said.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

No additional information has been released.

Comments / 4

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oneida County, WI
City
Rhinelander, WI
Oneida County, WI
Government
Oneida County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Oneida Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Woman charged in downtown Wausau gazebo stabbing

A Wausau woman is being held on a $50,000 cash bond after she allegedly stabbed another woman multiple times, court records show. Regina Price, 53, faces charges filed this month in Marathon County Circuit Court of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery-intend bodily harm and bail jumping. At the time of the alleged attack, Price was out on bond from a prior reckless endangerment charge, according to court records.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Marathon County mugshots, July 15, 2021

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances. If...
Mosinee, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Missing Mosinee man found safe

A Mosinee man reported missing this week by family members has been found safe, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. Bryan D. Whitman, 47, was found by deputies Wednesday at a boat landing in the town of Green Valley. He is being transported by a deputy back to his home.
Lincoln County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Tomahawk man dead in Lincoln County crash

A 21-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Lincoln County town of Bradley, sheriff’s officials said. Police have identified the victim as Nicholas E. J. Szymanski, of the Tomahawk area. A 911 caller reported the crash at about 9:50 a.m. Monday after discovering Szymanski’s vehicle in the...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau-area man sentenced to prison in OWI crash

A 21-year-old Hatley man who drove drunk in a November crash near Wausau will spend five years in prison, after his sentencing Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court. Heith A. Gureski was convicted in May on a charge of homicide by drunken driving. Gureski’s passenger, Bryce Giles, 21, died in the crash. The prison term is the minimum required under recently-passed legislation in Wisconsin.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Police release 1 of 2 names in double fatal I-39 crash south of Wausau

Police in Kronenwetter have identified one of two women killed late Monday in a head-on crash on I-39 south of Wausau as 18-year-old Kaytlyn Thomas. The crash was reported at about 11:15 p.m. and shut down both southbound lanes of I-39 at Bus. Hwy. 51 and one northbound lane near Maple Ridge Road. Police say a 27-year-old woman was driving north in a southbound lane and Thomas’s vehicle.
Mosinee, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Mosinee man reported missing

Sheriff’s officials in Marathon County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Mosinee man last seen Monday in the Wausau area. Bryan D. Whitman, 47, is described as a white man who is 5’9″ tall and 170 pounds with long brown hair often worn in a pony tail. He was last seen wearing an olive drab colored t-shirt and riding a black and green mountain bike.
Lincoln County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department weekly wrap up, June 12, 2021

Notable incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending July 12, 2021:. The Lincoln County 911 center received call of a house fire on County Rd Y in the Town of Bradley last Monday. The cause of the fire is unknown and there were no injuries. The Tomahawk Fire Department responded and were assisted by the Pine River, Russell, Nokomis, Little Rice, and Cassian Fire Departments. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for traffic control. County Rd Y was closed for about 4 hours.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Charges expected for Wausau-area driver in near-fatal motorcycle crash

A Wausau-area motorcycle driver is facing two recommended felony charges in connection with an Antigo-area crash that critically injured a passenger. Police say 44-year-old Benjamin Adkins, of Schofield, was driving on Hwy. Y at Beattie Road in the Langlade County town of Ackley at about 8:55 p.m. June 30 when he missed a curve and crashed. Both Adkins and his passenger, a 48-year-old Wausau-area woman, were airlifted to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to the incident report.

Comments / 4

Community Policy