Oneida Co. inmate dies by suicide

An investigation is underway after an Oneida County Jail inmate died by suicide, officials said Friday.

Corrections officials at the jail saw the incident unfold at about 10 p.m. Thursday and attempted lifesaving measures, Chief Deputy Daniel Hess said in a news release. The man was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander, where he was pronounced dead.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will conduct an administrative review, while the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department will undergo an internal review, Hess said.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

No additional information has been released.