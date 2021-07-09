What are the benefits of cloud computing?

Starting from the idea of Quantum Computing which is a concept that dates back to 80s, we come to the present day where we can perform calculations on real quantum computers. This sudden development of technology opens up new scenarios that quickly lead to the desire and the real possibility of integrating this technology into current software architectures. The usage of frameworks that allow computation to be performed directly on quantum hardware poses a series of challenges. This document describes a an architectural framework that addresses the problems of integrating an API exposed Quantum provider in an existing Enterprise architecture and it provides a minimum viable product (MVP) solution that really merges classical quantum computers on a basic scenario with reusable code on GitHub repository. The solution leverages a web-based frontend where user can build and select applications/use cases and simply execute it without any further complication. Every triggered run leverages on multiple backend options, that include a scheduler managing the queuing mechanism to correctly schedule jobs and final results retrieval. The proposed solution uses the up-to-date cloud native technologies (e.g. Cloud Functions, Containers, Microservices) and serves as a general framework to develop multiple applications on the same infrastructure.