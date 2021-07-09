Cancel
Computers

What are the benefits of cloud computing?

 9 days ago

Cloud computing has numerous advantages for your company. It allows you to create a virtual office, giving you the freedom to interact with your company from any place at any point. Accessibility to your material has never been much easier, thanks to the expanding number of online devices utilized in today's work environment (for instance, laptops and mobiles). You can get these services from any credible site like BH Servers.

#Cloud Computing#Cloud Service#Cloud Technology#Software Updates#Bh Servers#Vps#Collaboration#Information Technology
Computerslifewire.com

How You Could Benefit From Smaller Quantum Computers

Quantum computers could be a lot smaller thanks to a breakthrough by Cambridge University researchers. However, experts say that quantum computers are unlikely to power personal devices anytime soon. Quantum computing that’s run in the cloud could help scientists discover new materials and medicines. A quantum computer might one day...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Microsoft cloud solution architect weighs in on cloud computing and more

Hybrid cloud solutions are hot right now, with many businesses recognizing the benefits of both on-premises and cloud architecture enterprises, especially in tandem. Approaching on-prem and cloud services, however, requires an understanding of both the parallels and differences between the two and how both demand different management and overhead. “On-premise,...
Industryjwnenergy.com

Cloud computing can drive collaboration and workflow efficiency for oil and gas companies

Cloud computing can answer many challenges facing oil and gas companies by ensuring ideal data sets and visualization tools are fully accessible to relevant team members. But it can be a difficult decision to transition from a traditional (monolithic) IT infrastructure where the organization controls management and security of all hardware, software, databases and applications, towards buying each of its infrastructure, platform and software “as a service,” according to a new white paper released by the Daily Oil Bulletin and geoLOGIC systems ltd.
Politicssanantoniopost.com

Pentagon to award cloud computing contract to numerous vendors

The Pentagon has canceled a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft, valued to eventually reach $10 billion. In new negotiations, the Pentagon will instead pursue an agreement with both Microsoft and Amazon, as well as possibly other cloud service providers. The Pentagon's chief information officer, John Sherman, said the two other large...
TechnologyData Center Knowledge

Bank of England Warns on Risks of Banking’s Reliance on Cloud Computing

Libby Cherry and Lizzy Burden (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England wants additional powers to police the finance industry’s switch to cloud computing, saying it’s cloaking systems in secrecy and concentrating sensitive data with a handful of technology giants like Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. The central bank said it...
Softwarearxiv.org

A Serverless Cloud Integration For Quantum Computing

Starting from the idea of Quantum Computing which is a concept that dates back to 80s, we come to the present day where we can perform calculations on real quantum computers. This sudden development of technology opens up new scenarios that quickly lead to the desire and the real possibility of integrating this technology into current software architectures. The usage of frameworks that allow computation to be performed directly on quantum hardware poses a series of challenges. This document describes a an architectural framework that addresses the problems of integrating an API exposed Quantum provider in an existing Enterprise architecture and it provides a minimum viable product (MVP) solution that really merges classical quantum computers on a basic scenario with reusable code on GitHub repository. The solution leverages a web-based frontend where user can build and select applications/use cases and simply execute it without any further complication. Every triggered run leverages on multiple backend options, that include a scheduler managing the queuing mechanism to correctly schedule jobs and final results retrieval. The proposed solution uses the up-to-date cloud native technologies (e.g. Cloud Functions, Containers, Microservices) and serves as a general framework to develop multiple applications on the same infrastructure.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Cloud computing proves key enabler for improved health outcomes

Cloud technology has had a palpable impact on healthcare efficiencies and outcomes across the world during what has been seen as the most severe health crisis for a generation – and, still, healthcare is only “scratching the surface” of what is achievable with the technology, say experts at Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud-computing services arm of Amazon.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Why You Should Adopt Cloud Computing in Healthcare

Don’t rush into cloud migration without thorough preparation, assuming that cloud vendors will do you justice. Some of them might not even understand the specifics of your industry. This article will help you discover different cloud deployment models and recognize the risks associated with adopting cloud computing in healthcare. It...
ComputersLumia UK

Introducing a new era of hybrid personal computing: the Windows 365 Cloud PC

As some regions begin to make their way out of the challenges and disruption of the past 18 months, we’re seeing a new world of work emerge. Organizations everywhere have transformed themselves through virtual processes and remote collaboration. And as people embrace hybrid work—with people returning to the office, continuing to work from home, or some mix of the two—things will be different all over again.
Softwaretelecompetitor.com

Another Big AT&T Cloud Deal, This One with Google for Edge Computing

AT&T said today that it will use Google Cloud services to support two key AT&T edge computing offerings. These include AT&T Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) with Google Cloud and AT&T Network Edge (ANE) with Google Cloud. The announcement is the second major one that AT&T has made involving edge computing...
Softwareaithority.com

Cirrascale Cloud Services Deploys New Visual Compute Cloud Solutions Based On NVIDIA Ampere Architecture

Company adds the NVIDIA RTX A5000 and RTX A4000 Professional Graphics cards for a broad range of professional visual compute applications. Cirrascale Cloud Services®, a premier cloud services provider of deep learning infrastructure solutions for autonomous vehicles, natural language processing, and computer vision workflows, announced the availability of NVIDIA RTX™ A5000 and RTX A4000 Professional Graphics cards in its dedicated, bare-metal cloud platform. The company is targeting enterprise customers requiring affordable, value-based multi-GPU solutions that perfectly balance power, performance, and memory to tackle complex multi-application workflows.
ComputersInfoworld

How to change your career to cloud computing

The pandemic has brought us a dispersed workforce model. This means career opportunities can be dispersed also, and those looking to get into cloud computing from where they live have new opportunities to enhance or start a career in cloud computing. The way we learn has changed as well. On-demand...
EconomySpaceNews.com

LEOcloud establishes partnerships for satellite-based cloud computing

SAN FRANCISCO – Satellite communications startup LEOcloud announced a partnership July 13 with supercomputer firm Ramon.Space to develop satellite-based cloud computing. LEOcloud and Ramon.Space share a vision for edge computing in low Earth orbit, Dennis Gatens, Leocloud CEO and president, said in a statement. “The combination of Ramon.Space’s tremendous space heritage and expertise will provide LEOcloud with the most innovative and resilient roadmap of solutions,” he added.
Technologyarxiv.org

Recent Advances in Energy Efficient Resource Management Techniques in Cloud Computing Environments

Nowadays cloud computing adoption as a form of hosted application and services is widespread due to decreasing costs of hardware, software, and maintenance. Cloud enables access to a shared pool of virtual resources hosted in large energy-hungry data centers for diverse information and communication services with dynamic workloads. The huge energy consumption of cloud data centers results in high electricity bills as well as emission of a large amount of carbon dioxide gas. Needless to say, efficient resource management in cloud environments has become one of the most important priorities of cloud providers and consequently has increased the interest of researchers to propose novel energy saving solutions. This chapter presents a scientific and taxonomic survey of recent energy efficient cloud resource management' solutions in cloud environments. The main objective of this study is to propose a novel complete taxonomy for energy-efficient cloud resource management solutions, review recent research advancements in this area, classify the existing techniques based on our proposed taxonomy, and open up new research directions. Besides, it reviews and surveys the literature in the range of 2015 through 2021 in the subject of energy-efficient cloud resource management techniques and maps them to its proposed taxonomy, which unveils novel research directions and facilitates the conduction of future researches.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Artificial Intelligence Projects Can Benefit From The Multi-Cloud

Why organizations should consider a multi-cloud strategy for their AI/ ML projects and how to make it happen. As organizations migrate their Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to the cloud, others have already embarked on AI or Machine Learning (ML) multi-cloud strategies. There are significant advantages to adopting a multi-cloud strategy — using several public cloud providers to manage your infrastructure and applications — from driving AI-driven business solutions at lower costs to gaining flexibility. But adopting a multi-cloud strategy is a complex undertaking.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Cloud-based network management software firm Auvik raises $250M

Cloud-based network management software firm Auvik Networks Inc. has raised $250 million in new funding to accelerate product development and global reach. The funding, announced today, came exclusively from Great Hill Partners, which have now taken a majority stake in the company. Founded in 2011 and based in Ontario, Canada,...

