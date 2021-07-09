What are the benefits of cloud computing?

Nowadays cloud computing adoption as a form of hosted application and services is widespread due to decreasing costs of hardware, software, and maintenance. Cloud enables access to a shared pool of virtual resources hosted in large energy-hungry data centers for diverse information and communication services with dynamic workloads. The huge energy consumption of cloud data centers results in high electricity bills as well as emission of a large amount of carbon dioxide gas. Needless to say, efficient resource management in cloud environments has become one of the most important priorities of cloud providers and consequently has increased the interest of researchers to propose novel energy saving solutions. This chapter presents a scientific and taxonomic survey of recent energy efficient cloud resource management' solutions in cloud environments. The main objective of this study is to propose a novel complete taxonomy for energy-efficient cloud resource management solutions, review recent research advancements in this area, classify the existing techniques based on our proposed taxonomy, and open up new research directions. Besides, it reviews and surveys the literature in the range of 2015 through 2021 in the subject of energy-efficient cloud resource management techniques and maps them to its proposed taxonomy, which unveils novel research directions and facilitates the conduction of future researches.
