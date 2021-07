You’d expect a show named The Art of Coney Island to chronicle the ups and downs of Coney’s amusement park and beach, and surely they are represented in this exhibition, at BWAC Gallery, 481 Van Brunt St., Red Hook, Brooklyn, from July 10 through August 15; stark depictions of steel and wood in motion juxtaposed with sea and sky, while seagulls and human visitors scarf down the same food along the Boardwalk.