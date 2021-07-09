BTS Make History In Japan With Their First Million Sales Certification
Almost a month ago, BTS returned in a major way to the Japanese music market with their latest release, BTS, the Best, a compilation of their biggest hits and most beloved tracks performed in that language (and also their global smash “Dynamite,” which they sing in English). The set was instantly a success, as it went right to No. 1 on the country’s Oricon chart, bringing the band back to the summit once again.www.forbes.com
