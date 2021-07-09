Fear Street: 1978 echoes Friday the 13th and Halloween, but the scares are scarce

Fear Street Part Two: 1978, the second installment in Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street trilogy for Netflix, winds the proverbial clock back several decades from the first film. The story that started in Fear Street: 1994 continues, with Shadyside teenager Deena Johnson trying to save her girlfriend Sam from the homicidal machinations of the immortal witch Sarah Fier, while circling back to the past in search of a means to lay Fier’s soul to rest. In this chapter of the story, Deena and her brother Josh are forced to turn to the enigmatic shut-in C. Berman (Community’s Gillian Jacobs) for help. A survivor of the Camp Nightwing massacre of 1978, Berman spends the majority of this film recalling the week leading up to that infamous event and the litany of horrors that ensued in its wake.