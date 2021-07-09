Cancel
Wait. Legally Blonde Originally Had a Queer Ending?

By Emma Specte r
 8 days ago
As one of the world’s biggest rom-com proponents, I didn’t think I had anything left to learn about Legally Blonde, perhaps our era’s greatest work of sorority art. That’s why, when I read Ilana Kaplan’s recent oral history of the 2001 film in The New York Times, I was thunderstruck to learn that the original ending had bubbly, blonde super-lawyer Elle (Reese Witherspoon) and her dark-haired, frequently scowling one-time rival Vivian (Selma Blair)...ending up together?

