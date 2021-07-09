New Tolland councilwoman resigns

TOLLAND — After two months serving on the Town Council, Republican Sophia Johnson is stepping down.

“Unforeseen personal circumstances have compelled me to resign,” Johnson said today. “I don’t want to because Tolland deserves the representation that I can provide.”

Johnson submitted a letter of resignation to the Town Council today, saying it would take effect immediately.

“I’m stepping down but I’m staying in Tolland,” she said. “I have no plans on moving my family and I will continue to be an active citizen in any way that I can.”

Johnson said she already made her plans known to town officials before submitting the letter, which states that she is stepping down for “significant, unforeseen personal circumstances.”

Johnson was appointed by the council in April to fill the remaining term of Republican Cassandra Forsythe-York, who resigned two months ago after moving to Stafford.

A former Long Island resident, Johnson moved to Tolland in February with her husband of 23 years and their four children to be closer to her daughter, who is studying art at the University of Hartford.

In her short time, Johnson said she’s floated many ideas to the Town Council and community members on economic development, community engagement, and generating revenue in town.

“Even though she was only on for a short time, the few times I was able to meet with her I found her to be very cordial and passionate about doing what she believes is right,” Vice Chairman Steven Jones said today.

“It’s an incredible loss to have such a vibrant person who was always looking out for the best of Tolland,” Councilman Lou Luba said today. “She was an outstanding person who was always ready to contribute and we wish her the best with what’s going on and her future endeavors.”

Republican Town Chairwoman Lisa Burns also wished Johnson well.

Burns said the committee is pursuing other candidates interested in the position, as the executive board also works on their caucus to endorse a slate for the upcoming municipal election in November.

While the committee can make recommendations for a replacement for Johnson, the full Town Council ultimately makes the final decision in a vote to appoint a replacement.

When asked if she would run again for public office in town, Johnson said: “Absolutely.”