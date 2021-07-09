NFL rumors: Here’s what NFL thinks about Jets’ Marcus Maye as contract deadline approaches

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. This season could be an interesting one for the Jets. The offense seems fairly set. A good stable of WRs, an improved offensive line, the 1st-round quarterback, and a good stable of RBs, and TEs who can block and run routes. On the defensive end, the DL is as stout as can be, while there’s still some questions about the linebacking group and the secondary. For once, I think there’s a chance the Jets offense could out-perform the defense. To some, that may not seem like such a large task, but it’s hardly been done in recent years, and would be refreshing in a way. It’s great to see a stout defense, but losing low scoring games can be more of a soul killer than high-scoring affairs. That is, if Zach Wilson can put on a show and help this offense take their next leap. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.