NFL rumors: Here’s what NFL thinks about Jets’ Marcus Maye as contract deadline approaches

By Joey Chandler
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Time is running out for the Jets to come to a long-term deal with safety Marcus Maye. Jets general manager Joe Douglas franchise tagged Maye. They have until July 15 to work things out, or he will play 2021 on a one-year contract for the tag figure ($10.612 million) and then likely leave in free agency next offseason. (Unless Douglas wants to tag him again.)

