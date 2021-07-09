Cancel
Olympia, WA

Two Teens Stabbed at a House Party North of Olympia, Another Person Injured

By Leo Brine / The Olympian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teenage boys were stabbed at a house party north of Olympia early Thursday morning when two groups of attendees fought with each other. Around 1:15 a.m., Thurston County Sheriff's Officers were called to a disturbance in the 2300 block of Dove Lane NE, between Friendly Grove Park and South Bay Road. Officers arrived to discover a house party with roughly 100 attendees, most of whom were teenagers and young adults, according to Thurston County Sheriff's Office Lt. Cameron Simper.

