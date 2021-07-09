The Internet Can't Get Enough of Newly Crowned Spelling Bee Winner Zaila Avant-garde

Normani's anticipated return to the scene saw her recruit Cardi B for a sultry collaboration called "Wild Side." On Friday (July 15), the pop star, 25, dropped the new team-up, alongside a steamy music video. The brooding track, which samples Aaliyah's 1996 classic, "One in a Million," hears the two heat up the bedroom with an enticing ode to their, well, wild sides. "We can't just keep talkin' about it/ We think too often about it/ We can't just be cautious about it/ I wanna get wild/ Take me for a ride, boy/ Show me your wild side, boy/ Know it's been a while, boy I wanna get wild," Normani croons during the hook. As for Bardi, the rapper pops in with a verse towards the end of the track, delivering bars that appropriately match her bold personality. "Look, dímelo, turn me 'round/ Treat me like a watch, bust me down/ On the kitchen floor, right on that towel/ It's my d*ck and I want it now, aw,” she spits on the opening bars.