Louisiana State

The Internet Can't Get Enough of Newly Crowned Spelling Bee Winner Zaila Avant-garde

By Olivia Harvey
HelloGiggles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 8th, 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde was crowned champion of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee after nailing the spelling of "murraya," a genus of flowering plants in the citrus family, Rutaceae. She celebrated by doing an appropriately adorable twirl on stage, and we just adore her. Avant-garde, a Harvey,...

State
Louisiana State
#Avant Garde#Espn#African American#Espn2
CNN

Zaila Avant-garde's Spelling Bee win sends exuberant message

Shalini Shankar celebrates the 2021 return of the Scripps National Spelling Bee and notes that while the finals may seem like a return to normal, pandemic measures taken to get there should be a catalyst for considering more enduring innovations that could promote equity at the Bee while addressing its historically exclusionary roots.
Even a pop quiz from Bill Murray can't stump Spelling Bee champ Zaila Avant-garde

If the world were truly a meritocracy, it would be people like Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-garde calling the shots. Apart from becoming the first African-American to conquer the annual spelling competition, and having received at least two full rides to various esteemed colleges, the 14-year-old also happens to already hold three world records for her insane basketball handles, as the young woman demonstrated on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. (Avant-garde also has big plans to work at NASA, play in the WNBA, and coach men’s professional hoops, along with, one can only suspect, solving global warming and finally cracking that cold fusion puzzler.)
Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-garde Is a Basketball Star, Too

Zaila Avant-garde is one impressive 14-year-old. After wrapping up her historic win at the Scripps National Spelling Bee (she's the first African-American to win in the contest's history), people started to take notice of Zaila's other remarkable skill: basketball. Zaila owns three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple basketballs simultaneously....
Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Zaila Avant-garde breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Lousiana, didn't show much stress on stage and only struggled with one word. She is the first African American winner of the bee and only the second Black champion in the bee's 96-year-history. Zaila has described spelling as a side hobby, although she routinely practiced for seven hours a day. She is a basketball prodigy who hopes to play in the WNBA and holds three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously. Zaila twirled and leaped with excitement after spelling the winning word, "murraya," a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees.

