Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Version 2.0

Pokémon‘s upcoming multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, Pokémon Unite is scheduled to release next week on July 21st. The Free-to-play entry in the series won’t just be releasing on the Nintendo Switch but mobile devices as well, which will launch later sometime in September. To celebrate the news, Nintendo has released a trailer showcasing the gameplay of its upcoming Pokémon MOBA title. That’s not all though, Nintendo has revealed that any users that log into the game before August 31st will receive a Unite license for mythical Pokémon, Zeraora for free. The freebie Pokémon will be available to mobile-only players at a later date.