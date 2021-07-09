Cancel
UN chief urges G20 finance chiefs to support global COVID vaccine plan, climate finance

By © UNICEF/PAHO/Karina Zambrana
UN News Centre
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday urged the world’s largest economies to spearhead a global COVID-19 vaccination plan, expand debt relief to developing countries battered by the pandemic, and step up funding for climate action. “To restore trust in multilateralism, we need to deliver on vaccines, economic recovery and climate...

news.un.org

