Malden residents enjoy chalk art show

Residents of 630 Salem St. in Malden recently enjoyed a Chalk Art Show from their balcony viewing the artistic talents of students from the Mystic Valley Charter School. The students created attention-grabbing works of art by using chalk on the front and rear sidewalks of the building for the residents to see. Along with the Chalk Art Show, these students have been kind to the residents during the pandemic by creating and delivering cards, treats, origami trees, hearts and flowers. The event, organized by Mystic Valley Elder Services Resident Services Coordinator Terri Fitzgerald, was a celebration of the end of the school year and the end of pandemic restrictions.