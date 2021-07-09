New Mississippi State-Record Swordfish Nets Nearly $300,000 Prize
It was a grueling five-hour struggle fighting a massive swordfish using “stand-up” tackle for angler Capt. Donny Jackson Jr. and the crew aboard his Sea Cruiser out of Venice, Louisiana. It was June 12 and the anglers were competing on the last day of the popular Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic out of Biloxi. But they hooked the fish 200 miles west of the tournament site in Jackson’s home waters off Louisiana, where he specializes in blue-water angling.www.outdoorlife.com
