Applications For Next Carroll County Leadership Institute Being Accepted

The next Carroll County Leadership Institute is scheduled to begin in September and applications are now being accepted. The eight sessions run from September through May, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and assist attendees with building networks, developing and enhancing leadership skills and prepares them to assume leadership roles. Tuition for the institute is $250 and includes all of the materials and covers speaker fees and meals. The application deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 10. A link to the application form and details on how to submit it are included below.