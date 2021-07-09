Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host Camp Hoorah Monday, August 9, through Friday, August 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. The camp is designed to provide youth ages 9-13 with a fun-filled week of activities and excursions before school starts back. This engaging program will include visits to Carowinds, Grandfather Mountain, Skateland, and much more. The price per camper is $170 for City of Hickory residents and $190 for non-residents.

