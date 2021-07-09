Camp Hoorah

Do you want to be an animal scientist or just love to learn about the natural world? If you would like to engage in activities that involve wildlife, their habitats, natural history, research and conservation this is the camp for you. The first two days at the Wilderness Station will be filled with fun activities that explore our native wildlife and their needs. The remainder of the week we will pack up and hit the road, visiting some of our most beautiful natural places in the state. We will meet several professionals in this line of work to discover all the ways you can contribute to and help our wildlife. Wednesday through Friday we will travel and camp in and around the Cherokee National Forest, focusing on stream biodiversity and the amazing animals that live there. Transportation, camping gear and meals while camping will be provided. For ages 13-15. Registration begins Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. summer camp animals outdoor murfreesboro.