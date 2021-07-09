IND’s Gelbgrun BMW M2 gets new aero parts from 3D Design
This BMW M2 Competition from IND is intense. It started out life as a standard M2 Comp but ended up becoming something far more extreme. A lot of its exterior parts were sourced from 3D Design, along with some parts from the M2 CS and even the M2 CS Racing. But that’s not where IND stopped. It also received a ton of performance, suspension, and even interior upgrades, to make this one of the most heavily modded M2s we’ve ever seen.www.bmwblog.com
Comments / 0