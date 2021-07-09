Jovanny Bottella-Robshaw – Smithfield

Jovanny Bottella-Robshaw, 20, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at home unexpectedly. Born in Rhode Island, he lived his life in several communities before settling in Smithfield. He was a beloved son of James P. Robshaw and the late Luigi A. Bottella. Jovanny was the devoted older sibling to brother Anthony and sister Leilani D’Ambra of North Smithfield. He was the grandson of Mary J. Bottella and the late Anthony Bottella II of Johnston.