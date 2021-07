(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has been warning us for a few days that high temps are expected this weekend and into early next week. Currently, Fremont County is not expected to hit those triple digits like our friends to the north of us in Thermopolis, Worland, and on up to the state line. However, it is still going to be hot compared to the slightly cooler temps we’ve been experiencing lately with highs reaching the upper 90s. Check out the latest below.