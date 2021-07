West Alabama Wholesale, a local automotive dealer on Skyland Boulevard, is hosting a community-wide flea market to raise funds for two local elementary schools. "What we're doing is making sure they have necessary supplies. They were hit especially hard last year because of COVID," said Tre Lanier, Sales and Marketing Director at West Alabama Wholesale. "On top of that, we are hoping to integrate more into the community and show we're more than just a car lot."