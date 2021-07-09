Regent Seven Seas Is Launching A 4-Month, 31-Country Cruise

After months of travel turmoil, an island-hopping cruise in the Caribbean this winter sounds like a big warm hug. Can we get there? Probably. Will it be hassle-free? More so than at any time in the past 18 months, for sure. Cruise lines have begun their phased return to the region and, at the time of writing, most Caribbean islands (along with Mexico and the Central American countries of Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico and Belize) were on the Government’s green or amber lists (gov.uk).