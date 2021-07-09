Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tyler, the Creator Delivers Two Guest Features on Snoh Aalegra’s Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies: Stream

By Glenn Rowley
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 8 days ago

Snoh Aalegra has dropped her third album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, and it features not one, but two collaborations with Tyler, the Creator. The rapper guests on album cuts “NEON PEACH” and “IN THE MOMENT.”. On the former track, Tyler takes the reins on both verses between the...

consequence.net

Comments / 0

Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Snoh Aalegra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Apple Music 1#Violet Skies#Bet Awards#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicVulture

Tyler, the Creator Gives Tuba Lessons in ‘Lemonhead’ Video

If there’s one thing we know about Tyler, the Creator, it’s that when the man has an idea, he runs with it. The oddball artist has had an impressive rollout for his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, and the latest offering to the world from his alter ego, Tyler Baudelaire, is the brief yet on-brand visual for his punching album cut “Lemonhead.” The first 20 seconds of the Wolf Haley–directed video find Tyler trying to articulate to an elderly Mr. Bobo how to play the tuba for the song’s horn-laden beat. Mr. Bobo then seems to get it, and the last minute of the video is slightly reminiscent of Tyler’s recent BET Awards performance of “Lumberjack,” as he recklessly drives a boat through grass before jumping off and riding away on a penny-farthing bike. While “Lemonhead” wasn’t released as a single, it has become a fan-favorite, partially becuase ofDetroit rapper 42 Dugg’s surprise verse, which is not featured in the video (???).
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Snoh Aalegra & Tyler, The Creator Get Groovy On "NEON PEACH"

Snoh Aalegra just returned with her latest body of work, Temprary Highs In The Violet Skies. Over the months, she's slowly unveiled new singles in anticipation of the project's release and as usual, she didn't disappoint. The 15-song project boasts incredible production with contributions from Terrace Martin, Sevn Thomas, and Tyler, The Creator, who appears twice on the tracklist as a featured guest appearance.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Artist of the Week: Tyler, the Creator

The 'Igor' rapper is back at the pinnacle of the chart as he reintroduces himself as Tyler Baudelaire and gets brassy with his sixth studio album 'Call Me If You Get Lost'. AceShowbiz - Meet Baudelaire! Tyler, the Creator's new alter ego was officially made public with an identification card depicted in the cover art of his sixth studio album "Call Me If You Get Lost". As Tyler Baudelaire, the rapper logged his second No. 1 album on Billboard Hot 200. It debuted at the top spot with 169,000 album-equivalent units.
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Post Malone, and More

The summer is just getting started, and so are the new music releases. This week, Vince Staples dropped his self-titled album featuring the high-energy highlight “Mhm.” Snoh Alegra and Tyler, the Creator teamed up for their danceable hit “Neon Peach,” from Snoh’s latest project, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. And Bas teamed up with J. Cole and Lil Tjay for “The Jackie,” while Post Malone flew solo on his braggadocious single “Motley Crew.” There’s also new music from Tinashe, IDK, Nicki Minaj, and more.
Musicmdcthereporter.com

Tyler, The Creator’s Latest Album Is One Big Flex

When Tyler Gregory Okonma, better known as Tyler, The Creator, announced that he would be releasing Call Me If You Get Lost (CMIYGL), the music world spun on its head. It had been two years and one month since the release of IGOR (2019), his fifth studio album that won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Lykke Li’s “I Follow Rivers” Is Getting the Tyler, the Creator Treatment

This year, the acclaimed sophomore album Wounded Rhymes from Swedish indie pop star Lykke Li is turning 10 years old. In order to celebrate the album’s existence and influence, the LA-based musician is releasing a deluxe version that features unreleased demos of “Jerome,” “Youth Knows No Pain,” and “I Follow Rivers.” Another treat off this deluxe release is a remix of “I Follow Rivers” by Tyler, the Creator hitting DSPs for the first time.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost Album Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Tyler, The Creator's new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, has found its way to No. 1. On Sunday (July 4), Billboard revealed the first 10 spots of the latest edition of the Billboard 200 chart, which shows Tyler, The Creator's latest LP is the No. 1 album in the country following an impressive first week of sales. The former Odd Future frontman's sixth solo album was able to move 169,000 equivalent album sales. That tally includes 55,000 traditional album units. This marks the second biggest rap debut of 2021, coming in second to J. Cole's The Off-Season, which pushed 282,000 EAU in its first week.
MusicVulture

Tyler, the Creator and Snoh Aalegra Have Natural Chemistry on Her New Album

Tyler, the Creator is on a winning streak, and rightfully so. After scoring his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with Call Me If You Get Lost earlier this week, the creative has channeled his inner romantic to lay down two guest features for Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra’s new album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. While the thought of this collab may evoke some head-scratching, the two are a natural pair. Tyler tries to win her over on the groovy “Neon Peach,” but Snoh isn’t having it. Until later on “In the Moment,” she’s apologetic and the two make up. “Tyler is just skilled on a different level. On top of it, he’s the funniest person I’ve ever met,” the singer told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “So working with him was hilarious. It never felt like work. He’s so dope, I would let him produce a whole album for me.” A Tyler, the Creator–produced Snoh Aalegra project? *Mo’Nique voice* I would like to see it.
Worldallaccess.com

Snoh Aalegra

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Snoh Aalegra is a Swedish-born Iranian singer and songwriter. She calls her work "cinematic soul." Among the R&B artist's recordings are the albums Feels (2017) and Ugh, Those Feels Again (2019). The latter features "I Want You Around," #1 on all R&B charts.
Musicptownmedia.com

The Best New R&B Songs This Week: Snoh Aalegra And Tinashe

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Snoh Aalegra Fantasizes About Better Times On "Tangerine Dream"

Snoh Aalegra is one of the best r&b artists in the world right now and with each new project, she showcases tremendous growth that has fans clamoring for more. After a two-year wait, fans were blessed on Friday as Snoh came through with her highly-anticipated project Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies. The project contains some incredible r&b slow jams that will have you yearning for cuffing season. A standout on the album is "Tangerine Dream," which has Snoh yearning for better days.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Snoh Aalegra Responds To Sade Comparisons

Snoh Aalegra has responded to a Twitter user who compared her to Sade. Yesterday (July 15th), someone tweeted, "Snoh Aalegra is our Sade." Of course, Sade fans went off and the R&B singer faced a bit of backlash. Questlove even jumped in, saying, "Relax. Let's Snoh find her path. this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy