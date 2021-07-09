Tyler, the Creator Delivers Two Guest Features on Snoh Aalegra’s Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies: Stream

Tyler, the Creator is on a winning streak, and rightfully so. After scoring his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with Call Me If You Get Lost earlier this week, the creative has channeled his inner romantic to lay down two guest features for Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra’s new album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. While the thought of this collab may evoke some head-scratching, the two are a natural pair. Tyler tries to win her over on the groovy “Neon Peach,” but Snoh isn’t having it. Until later on “In the Moment,” she’s apologetic and the two make up. “Tyler is just skilled on a different level. On top of it, he’s the funniest person I’ve ever met,” the singer told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “So working with him was hilarious. It never felt like work. He’s so dope, I would let him produce a whole album for me.” A Tyler, the Creator–produced Snoh Aalegra project? *Mo’Nique voice* I would like to see it.