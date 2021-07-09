Cancel
Austin, TX

How Austin’s Multibillion-Dollar Transit Expansion Hinges On Federal Racial Equity Standards

By Nathan Bernier
texasstandard.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest expansion of public transit in Austin’s history is built on an expectation the federal government will pick up almost half of the $7 billion tab. To qualify for those billions, Capital Metro first must demonstrate it’s not discriminating on the basis of race, national origin or income through a range of metrics — from the frequency of bus routes to who serves on advisory boards.

