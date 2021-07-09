How Austin’s Multibillion-Dollar Transit Expansion Hinges On Federal Racial Equity Standards
The largest expansion of public transit in Austin’s history is built on an expectation the federal government will pick up almost half of the $7 billion tab. To qualify for those billions, Capital Metro first must demonstrate it’s not discriminating on the basis of race, national origin or income through a range of metrics — from the frequency of bus routes to who serves on advisory boards.www.texasstandard.org
