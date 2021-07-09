Animaniacs Actor Chick Vennera Dies at 74
Chick Vennera, who provided numerous voices on Animaniacs and Batman Beyond, has passed away. The actor, who also did plenty of live-action work over the years, passed away at home in Burbank after a battle with cancer. He enjoyed a decades-long career on stage and screen after he became a club act when he got out of the Army.l Vennera is probably most recognizable to modern audiences for his recurring role as Enrique on the classic NBC sitcom The Golden Girls, although prior to that, his biggest role was in the 1978 comedy Thank God It's Friday. His passing was confirmed by his daughter Nicky Vennera.comicbook.com
