Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Animaniacs Actor Chick Vennera Dies at 74

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChick Vennera, who provided numerous voices on Animaniacs and Batman Beyond, has passed away. The actor, who also did plenty of live-action work over the years, passed away at home in Burbank after a battle with cancer. He enjoyed a decades-long career on stage and screen after he became a club act when he got out of the Army.l Vennera is probably most recognizable to modern audiences for his recurring role as Enrique on the classic NBC sitcom The Golden Girls, although prior to that, his biggest role was in the 1978 comedy Thank God It's Friday. His passing was confirmed by his daughter Nicky Vennera.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chick Vennera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animaniacs#Actor#Pasadena Playhouse#Nbc#The Army L Vennera#Nbc#Night Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cartoons
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...
TV & VideosPosted by
Wide Open Country

Guy Williams: What Happened to TV's Masked Hero From 'Zorro'?

The 50s and 60s were full of masked heroes that defeated foes and evil-doers throughout the wild west. One of the most notable is Zorro. Guy Williams played the swashbuckling hero on Disney's popular TV show, forever immortalizing the character in Hollywood and in the hearts of viewers. Though the series ended too soon, fans all over the world were drawn to Williams' charm, skills with the sword, and comedic timing as he protected Californians from the cruel Comandante.
CelebritiesTVLine

Stuart Damon Dies: 'Brokenhearted' General Hospital Alum Amber Tamblyn Pays Tribute to 'Adopted Dad'

General Hospital alum Amber Tamblyn is paying tribute to her former TV father Stuart Damon, whose death at the age of 84 was announced on Tuesday. “Brokenhearted to hear of the passing of Stuart Damon,” Tamblyn, who played Emily to Damon’s Alan Quartermaine on GH, wrote on Twitter. “He played my adopted dad on General Hospital for seven years and he was the most kind, wonderful, loving, supportive person. He always made me laugh and made me feel safe on set. I love you, Stewy. Rest well now, my friend.”
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Jackie Lane: Doctor Who Star Dies at 79

Crass it might sound, there are so many people passing away at this time that trying to keep track of everyone is becoming difficult. Slowing down and taking the time to realize who each person was and what they did for their respective industry however is important since each person that has passed has been important in some way. Jackie Lane is a name that Doctor Who superfans will likely know a little bit about since she did star in the show for a while before becoming a theatrical agent. While she might not have had the longest run in the history of the business she did end up representing Tom Baker, the fourth Doctor Who, and is a celebrated member of the show’s history no matter that many might need to be reminded of who she was. Show business rolls on and on with each passing year and those that aren’t seen front and center or don’t have the biggest name in the industry sometimes get pushed to the back or forgotten, but it’s fair to say that Jackie will be fondly remembered by many of those who were there to watch and enjoy her contributions to the show.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Frank Bonner: Actor Died at 79

One thing about getting older is that one has to watch the celebrities they grew up watching pass away eventually. Some pass too soon, and others reach old age before that time finally comes, as Frank Bonner managed to do before passing away recently. The former star of WKRP in Cincinnati passed from complications that came from Lewy Body Dementia, which has been seen to affect many people in their advanced years. The upside is that he was surrounded by those that cared about him at the end, meaning he had some measure of peace at the end. It feels odd to say such a thing when one’s life is ending, but in truth, it’s one of the few things that any person could possibly hope for at the end, and it’s far better than dying alone, unsung, and forgotten. The upside is that Frank won’t be easily forgotten thanks to the fact that he was a very noticeable part of show business throughout much of his career. Many people will be likely to remember Frank as the years continue to pass since quite a few people grew up watching him in one show or movie.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Max Rosenthal, Father of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Creator Phil Rosenthal, Dies at 95

Max Rosenthal, the father of Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal and recurring actor on the series, has died. He was 95. Phil Rosenthal took to Instagram Sunday to announce the passing of his father: “Max Rosenthal passed away last night. As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful that he was our dad, our grandpa, our friend, our favorite and funniest TV star, and the role model for how to live 95 years while being sweet, gentle, kind, compassionate and really really funny . Will have more to say, later. Lost the biggest influence in my life. I know you loved him too and I’m sad for all of us today.”
Los Angeles, CAComicBook

Joanne Linville, Star Trek Actress, Dies At 93

Joanne Linville, who was best known for playing a Romulan commander in the original Star Trek series, passed away on Sunday in Los Angeles. She was 93. Linville was the first woman to play a Romulan in the Star Trek franchise. She was a familiar face to generations of TV audiences, appearing on shows like Alfred Hitchcock Presents and The Twilight Zone. Along with fellow actress Irene Gilbert, Linville co-founded the Stella Adler Academy in Los Angeles in 1985, and had an acting career on stage and screen that stretched from 1950 until 2016, although the vast majority of her acting work happened before 1990.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Ann Willis Ratray Dies, Actor and Celebrated Child Drama Coach Was 81

Ann Willis Ratray, broadway and screen actress and youth drama coach to many other stars, passed away on June 9th at her home in New York. She was aged 81. The actress was survived by husband Peter Ratray, her partner for almost 55 years, who was with her along with other family members when she died after a long illness.
Celebritiesmetv.com

How My Three Sons star Fred MacMurray became one of the wealthiest actors in the biz

The film noir and sitcom star was a true business mogul. When Fred MacMurray passed away in 1991, his obituary in The New York Times revealed a rather shocking fact about the actor — at one point in his career, he was the fourth highest-paid citizen in the United States. His image disguised his wealth, as audiences pictured the fellow as a simple man who enjoyed a pipe and comfy slippers. Family fare like My Three Sons and The Shaggy Dog built that fatherly, cardigan-clad image of the MacMurray. It turns out, however, the film title on his resume that best described his life was The Happiest Millionaire.
CelebritiesEW.com

Ray MacDonnell, All My Children star, dies at 93

Ray MacDonnell, whose character was one of the founding families in All My Children, died June 10 of natural causes in his Chappaqua, New York home, his daughter, Sarah MacDonnell, confirmed to Michael Fairman TV. He was 93. MacDonnell created the role of Joe Martin on All My Children in...
CelebritiesBeaumont Enterprise

Robert Sacchi, Who Starred in 'The Man With Bogart's Face,' Dies at 89

Actor Robert Sacchi, known for his close resemblance to Humphrey Bogart, died June 23 at Barlow Respiratory Hospital in Los Angeles after a brief illness. He was 89. Sacchi played the title role in the 1980 feature “The Man With Bogart’s Face.” He also appeared in many films, TV shows and commercials playing Bogart or a Bogart look-alike. That list includes appearances on the sitcom “Cybill,” a Phil Collins musicvideo and “Fantasy Island,” as well as his one-man show, “Bogey’s Back” and touring productions of Woody Allen’s comedy “Play It Again, Sam.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy