Red Reporter’s 2021 MLB Draft Preview

The 2021 MLB draft got off to a hot start with the mock drafts getting blasted all over the place. Things got a bit wonky with interesting names, like Kumar Rocker, sliding down the board. Most mock drafts had the Reds picking all over the place, but most of the players that were slotted to the Reds were taken earlier in the draft. However, it does appear that the Reds have continued a trend with the guy they drafted. The Reds have shown a proclivity for taking highly athletic dudes that have good offensive production in the first round in recent years, such as Nick Senzel and Jonathan India.