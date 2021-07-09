Red Reporter’s 2021 MLB Draft Preview
The 2021 MLB First Year Player Draft will take place starting this Sunday, July 11 and finish up on Tuesday. If you remember, due to the desire to reduce spending in every place and blame it on the Covid-19 pandemic financial restraints from the Covid-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball decided to cut the draft in half from it’s usual 40 rounds to just 20 rounds. They also decided to make more of an event out of it this season, moving it back a month to coincide with the All-Star Break. Round 1 and Competitive Balance Round A will take place on Sunday, with rounds 2-10 on Monday and rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.www.redreporter.com
