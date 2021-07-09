Cancel
In years the Steelers have been the most successful, it’s been about the defense

By Dave.Schofield
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen looking up various statistics to answer questions posed for the Steelers Stat Geek podcast, many times I come across information which pops out more than I had realized in the past. Continuing to outline some of these things, it was very interesting when I was asked the question about years where the Steelers had both a top-five offense and defense in their rankings among NFL teams.

Super Bowl
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
Podcast
Football
Sports
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

David DeCastro Fires Back at Steelers After Release

The former Steeler offensive guard, David DeCastro, fired back at the owners of Steelers after his release from the team on June 24. According to Andrew Filipponi, a Pittsburgh radio host, DeCastro made his thoughts clear to Jim Colony, a reporter. “The owners are billionaires for a reason,” DeCastro said...
NFLPopculture

TJ Watt Engaged to Sister-in-Law Kealia Ohai's Former Teammate Dani Rhodes

TJ Watt is going to be a married man. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker went to Instagram to reveal that he is engaged to Dani Rhodes. Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. Her former teammate is Watt's sister-in-law Kealia Ohai, who is married to JJ Watt.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

How a Tennessee quarterback became the future of the Steelers offensive line

In case you didn’t know, I love tracing back how the Steelers were able to land a certain player based on the previous moves which put them, or the draft pick used to select them, into their hands. Whether it be connecting Santonio Holmes to Diontae Johnson, or Keyaron Fox to James Conner, it’s a fun little exercise in diving into the rabbit hole to see exactly how someone landed with our beloved Steelers.
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Steelers Could Trade For Local Favorite: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers could acquire a hometown star via trade, according to a recent report. Chris Roling of Bleacher Report compiled a list of "one trade each NFL team should offer before 2021 training camp starts," which included the Steelers offering a 2022 fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for Jefferson Hills native Chase Winovich.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

JJ Watt’s savage response to Steelers linebacker’s TikTok comments

The Arizona Cardinals brought in JJ Watt after the stud defensive end requested a trade from the Houston Texans. In the offseason, Watt is already making his presence felt and has been very vocal off the field as well. On Thursday, Watt engaged in a little back and forth on Twitter, directed at Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Make Move For Patriots’ Chase Winovich In Bleacher Report’s Ideal Trade Offers Ahead Of Training Camp

It’s no secret that one of the biggest question marks on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster ahead of the 2021 season is outside linebacker depth behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, so much so that a couple of coaches on the Steelers’ staff have come out and talked about addressing the position before the start of the season, whether that be via trade or signing a veteran off the street.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers got a big-time steal in Quincy Roche

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their 2021 NFL Draft class with somewhat of a predictable selection. Many expected Pittsburgh to be a potential landing spot for Alabama’s star running back Najee Harris, and that’s exactly what happened. The Steelers draft class in 2021 wasn’t exactly loaded with value by consensus...
NFLYardbarker

Former Steelers WR Suspended by CFL Team

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended from the Canadian Football League, the Toronto Argonauts announced. Bryant, 29, signed with the Argonauts on Jan. 25. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said over the weekend that the suspension is passport related as the Canadian-USA border continues to open after the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLSteelers Depot

Cowher On Roethlisberger In 2021: ‘I Would Be Very Surprised If He Didn’t Have a Great Year This Year’

As a whole, most major media analysts believe 2021 will be a down season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and especially quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is now in his 18th NFL season. On Tuesday, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, who is doing media sessions ahead of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in less than a month from now, was asked about his outlook for Roethlisberger in 2021 and especially on the heels of many expecting the veteran quarterback to have a down season.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLchatsports.com

Did the Steelers find a diamond in the rough in James Pierre?

Welcome to the Steelers Trifecta! Over the 30 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp, we will be highlighting three players every day in order cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s three players:. James Pierre. Position: Corner. Age: 24. Year:...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

There is still one Steelers player missing from Hall of Fame

With a flurry of Steelers set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the end of this summer, there is still one name missing from joining Canton. The Steelers are set to have a huge celebration in August when Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, and Donnie Shell are all given their gold jackets and join the Hall of Fame. Each of these players is well-deserving of this honor, and the argument can easily be made that both Nunn and Shell had to wait far too long to receive this honor. While the hype and focus should be on this group, there seems to be one Steelers name still missing from this group.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 veteran quarterbacks the Steelers should consider for the 2022 season

With Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement looming, the Steelers must consider all options for his replacement. Luckily, there are a few interesting veteran options for them to consider in 2022. Following the Steeler’s heartbreaking 48-37 playoff defeat against the Browns, many fans wondered if they had seen the last of Ben Roethlisberger....

