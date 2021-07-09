In years the Steelers have been the most successful, it’s been about the defense
When looking up various statistics to answer questions posed for the Steelers Stat Geek podcast, many times I come across information which pops out more than I had realized in the past. Continuing to outline some of these things, it was very interesting when I was asked the question about years where the Steelers had both a top-five offense and defense in their rankings among NFL teams.www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
