The Philadelphia Phillies (40-42) will battle the Chicago Cubs (42-43) in Game 2 of a series at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 8:05 PM ET. Philadelphia failed to complete a series sweep against the San Diego Padres after a 1-11 defeat in the final round on Sunday. The Phillies won the opening match at 4-3 on Friday and 4-2 in Game 2 on Saturday to grab the series victory at 2-1. In the series opener, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs at 13-3 on Monday. Pitcher Matt Moore lasted for 4.0 innings of work while allowing two earned runs on five base hits with two bases on balls and struck out four Chicago batters in the win. First Baseman Rhys Hoskins made two runs and a double with three RBIs earned while 3rd Baseman Alec Bohm acquired a two-run score on two base hits with two RBIs in the win.