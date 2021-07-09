Arsenal to be on All or Nothing on Amazon

Football clubs, all professional sports teams really, are a black box. We only see a highly curated fraction of what goes on behind the scenes on the training ground, in the meeting rooms, etc. Next fall, that curtain will be pulled back just a little bit for Arsenal. Today, the club announced they will be featured on the upcoming season of Amazon’s sports docuseries All or Nothing. The Amazon camera crews will follow the team through this season, and the series itself is expected to air in August 2022.