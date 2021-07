Jennifer Lopez is looking back at major life moments that have brought her to where she is now. In a new interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, per People, the "On the Floor" singer talks about the personal impact of her 2002 album, This Is Me... Then, which was released around the time of her initial relationship with Ben Affleck. Nearly 20 years later, the pair have rekindled their romance, following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez and Affleck's breakup with Ana de Armas earlier this year. During her chat with Darden, Lopez expressed that fans still have a major appreciation for the record, especially when they look at how her personal life was then compared to now.