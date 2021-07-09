Technical Discussion: Tropical Storm Elsa is gone!

Elsa is gone, but it sure dumped a lot of rain on Connecticut! Most locations received 2-5” of rain, But Stamford received more than 5”. Flash flooding occurred in many parts of the state, and there were numerous reports of road closures due to flooding and in some cases down trees. The torrential rain was much more of a problem than the wind. The peak wind gust from Elsa was 42 mph in Bridgeport and Groton. This kept the number of power outages to a minimum. In fact, we had more power outages from the severe storms that swept across the state earlier this week.