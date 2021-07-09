Cancel
Columbia, SC

Gov. McMaster to DHEC Board: Prohibit 'door to door' vaccination efforts

By Celeste Cannon
wach.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster has asked the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control to prohibit 'door to door' vaccination efforts. The news release states McMaster called on the board to “issue direction to agency leadership and to state and local healthcare organizations prohibiting the use of the Biden Administration’s 'targeted' 'door to door' tactics in the State’s ongoing vaccination efforts."

