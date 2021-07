Milburn police are disputing some of what a woman claims happened during a confrontation with another woman inside the Victoria's Secret store at the Mall at Short Hills. 38 year old Ijeoma Ukenta, of Newark, who is Black, claims another woman, who is white, followed her around the store, threatened her and took a swing at her. She recorded some of the incident on her phone and posted video to social media. In the viral video, the white woman is seen collapsing to the floor, trying to shield her face, crying for the Ukenta to stop recording her and claiming her rights were being violated.