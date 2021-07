Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on safety Terrell Edmunds, the team’s first round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. On the heels of that fifth-year option deadline passing, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said that the decision was based on salary cap-related reasons and not Edmunds’ performance. With the start of the 2021 season quickly approaching, and with Edmunds slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022, CBS Sports believes the Steelers safety is the team’s most underrated player and one on the verge of a big payday.