Hear George Harrison's Unreleased Acoustic Demo 'Cosmic Empire'

NewsTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the 50th=anniversary reissue of George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, Capitol and UMe have shared the first unreleased track from the collection, the acoustic demo “Cosmic Empire.”. Prior to the 1970 album’s six-week recording sessions, Harrison spent two days — May 26th and 27th, 1970 — demoing 30...

www.newstimes.com

George Harrison’s landmark solo album, All Things Must Pass, recorded and released in the wake of The Beatles’ April 1970 dissolution, is receiving a suite of 50th anniversary releases that fulfills Harrison’s longtime desire. The original, the first-ever triple studio album, was produced by Harrison and Phil Spector and released in November 1970. The original collection, featuring such classic songs as “My Sweet Lord,” “Isn’t It a Pity,” “What is Life” and “Awaiting on You All” among its 23 tracks, was an epic, ambitious expression of Harrison’s songwriting, powerful spirituality and a celebration of both his inimitable individuality and unique camaraderie with his fellow musicians. The new editions, announced June 10, 2021, offer a wealth of previously unreleased material in a variety of formats that include an aptly named Uber Deluxe Edition. (Listen to several of them below including “Cosmic Empire,” released on July 9.) The new collections arrive August 6, via Capitol/UMe. It becomes the latest release from The Beatles collectively and individually to receive such a grand treatment.

