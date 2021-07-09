Social Lites - Bentwater

Now be honest, you’ve always hankered to sail the ocean in a cardboard box, right? Okay, maybe not. And the Sports Club pool isn’t quite an ocean, but you might find it interesting, certainly entertaining, to watch some youngsters attempt to do just that this coming Saturday. In one of two divisions, those 14 and younger and those 15 and older, teams of two, armed with nothing but a sheet of cardboard and some duct tape, will build their versions of an ark and the see just how far it’ll take them before well, you know, sinking. So, be there around 8:30 a.m. on July 17 to applaud their efforts and imagine how your own creative ingenuity might match up. Should be a fun morning.