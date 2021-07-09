Challenge House AT&T teen enrichment program kicks off Monday

The Challenge Houses of Hopkinsville are once again hosting local youth in their AT&T teen enrichment program, with the second round starting Monday. According to a news release, the 20 inner city teens will participate in four days of “boot camp” from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and then the following week of July 19th, they will job shadow in the career field of their choice for 16 hours with local participating businesses. If they complete the two week program, they will graduate on Friday, July 23rd at 5 p.m. and receive their earned stipend of $200.