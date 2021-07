Also referred to as the Colorado Plateau Province, the Colorado Plateau is a physiographic region of the Intermontane Plateaus that is centered on the Four Corners region in the southwestern part of the United States. Covering an area of 336,700 sq. km, the Colorado Plateau Province comprises the northern half of the US State of Arizona, the western and southwestern parts of the US State of Colorado, the northwestern part of the US State of New Mexico, and the southern and eastern parts of the US State of Utah.