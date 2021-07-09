Tucson Lodging Market – Recent Trends and Outlook

Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tucson’s lodging industry was reaching new heights. After eight years of growth spurred in part by large-scale expansion at Raytheon, the relocation of Caterpillar and Hexagon to Tucson’s revitalizing downtown, and growth at the University of Arizona, performance had reached a new peak. This positive trend reportedly continued through the first months of 2020, which included the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show in February. According to Visit Tucson, this event generated $40 million in lodging revenue. However, in mid-March 2020, the hotel industry begun to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As travel restrictions were enacted across the nation, internationally, and within the state (Governor Ducey enacted a stay-at-home order on March 29, followed by a series of COVID-related restrictions), companies suspended travel and groups canceled or postponed events. Locally, the Jehovah’s Witnesses convention—the city’s second-largest citywide convention—was shifted online. Occupancies dropped to historic lows as a result of the sudden dearth of lodging demand.