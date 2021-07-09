WWII Veteran Seeks Cap Lost in Brewer with Original Aviator Wings
Brewer Police are asking for the public's help locating a lost WWII cap that contains the owner's original aviator wings. Mr. Edward Hendrickson is a member of the greatest generation. He was a BV-80 dive bomber pilot in World War II, attached to the USS Ticonderoga CV-14. One look at this man's face and you can see that he's a sweet man, who's seen a lot in his lifetime. I would imagine that his original aviator wings, which he's kept safe since the war, are among his most treasured possessions. Unfortunately, they're now lost.q1065.fm
