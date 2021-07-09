1 Hotel & Homes Island Sanctuary Elounda Hills to Premiere in 2025 on Crete
NEW YORK – July 9, 2021 – 1 Hotel & Homes Elounda Hills will be the newest sustainable sanctuary of 1 Hotels, offering an unparalleled luxury hotel experience that honors ancient Mediterranean history and its undeniable influence on the modern world. Situated on the northeast coast of Crete, this Grecian oasis is not only surrounded by the enchanting Elounda Hills and rugged coastline of Mirabello Bay — it’s welcomed by a culture centered around warmth, vitality, and hospitality. With their pioneering vision, Mirum Hellas will develop the property, and SH Hotels & Resorts will operate the exquisite escape, following its prospective opening in the summer of 2025.www.hotel-online.com
