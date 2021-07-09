BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events
Canandaigua Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 30, Mill street pavilion (one block east of Main Street), Canandaigua. Guided Hike: 10 a.m. July 10, Fillmore Glen State Park, 1686 state Route 38, Moravia. Hosted by Victor Hiking Trails. Meet at Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., at 8:30 a.m. to carpool. This hike will travel along the Gorge and North trails. Bring lunch, drinks, insect repellant and bathing suit. There is a park fee of $8 per car. For information: victorhikingtrails.org or 585-234-8226.www.mpnnow.com
