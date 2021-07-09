Cancel
Canandaigua, NY

BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanandaigua Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 30, Mill street pavilion (one block east of Main Street), Canandaigua. Guided Hike: 10 a.m. July 10, Fillmore Glen State Park, 1686 state Route 38, Moravia. Hosted by Victor Hiking Trails. Meet at Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., at 8:30 a.m. to carpool. This hike will travel along the Gorge and North trails. Bring lunch, drinks, insect repellant and bathing suit. There is a park fee of $8 per car. For information: victorhikingtrails.org or 585-234-8226.

TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.

