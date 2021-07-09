5 Tips to Outsmart Competition in the Post-COVID Hotel Market

While some hoteliers may sit back and wait for things to “return to normal,” the smartest owners and operators understand that the hospitality landscape has shifted – that new consumer behavior and new demand drivers have forced us to adapt our thinking. To set themselves up for success in this new normal, hoteliers must evolve their post-pandemic strategies to meet new industry trends. Over the short term, our business mix will lean heavily toward leisure travelers. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t start planning now for a return of business travel, meetings and events.