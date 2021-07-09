5 Tips to Outsmart Competition in the Post-COVID Hotel Market
As travel slowly begins to recover, a renewed hospitality market is emerging. Most notably, travellers’ behaviour has been drastically affected by the pandemic, which is bound to impact the way hotels envision their acquisition strategy for years to come. Properly handling this radical shift in the market is no small task and will require hotels to demonstrate both long-term foresight and impeccable execution to thrive.www.hotel-online.com
