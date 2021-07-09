Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fernandina Beach, FL

Tropical Storm Elsa churns Atlantic & helps uncover massive megalodon teeth

By CNN
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFxNr_0asCCzXc00

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A keen shark tooth hunter hit the jackpot twice in three weeks after searching nearly every day for the past year.

Jacob Danner, an art curator, found his first megalodon tooth — 3 inches long, and in good condition — three weeks ago on Fernandina Beach. He was ecstatic.

Then, when Tropical Storm Elsa passed by on Thursday, he found another, 4-inch-long tooth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eEVA_0asCCzXc00

“It makes you want to spend your whole day hunting, thinking that more must be out there,” Danner said.

Megalodon teeth are prized items for amateur collectors competing to get the largest and most pristine they can find. But they aren’t of huge scientific interest because thousands wash ashore in the Southeast, said Hans Sues, the senior scientist for the Department of Paleobiology at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

Megalodon sharks swam across the world’s oceans 3.6 million to 20 million years ago before they went extinct. They were the largest shark ever to have lived, reaching up to 60 feet, and had several rows of teeth lining their jaws, according to the Smithsonian’s website.

“The size of the teeth scales to total body length in present-day sharks,” Sues said. “They then can use this ratio to estimate the total length of a ‘Meg.'”

During storms like Elsa, large ocean waves “scoop up a lot of seafloor sediment in shallow water and then deposit it on beaches, providing a feast for beachcombers,” Sues said.

Danner said he hopes his luck sticks around long enough to find a gold coin from a shipwreck next.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Ocean Waves#Megalodon#Extreme Weather#Atlantic#Smithsonian#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Arts
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy