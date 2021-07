My dad was a pipefitter at the Birmingham steel mill, which means he worked with pipes and plumbing. He was also a general handyman who could fix most anything and would at least try. He was on the maintenance committee at church and often spent afternoons repairing toilets or replacing broken windowpanes. But he also developed an interest in the church’s sound system. This was in the days of cassette tapes. He loved to make copies of special music or youth testimonies and give tapes to those who’d sung or spoken. It was a ministry of encouragement.