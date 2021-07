Sea Turtles are cute, peaceful mobs in Minecraft that don’t do much to make their presence known. For the most part, they tend to just move around the sandy beaches and open waters aimlessly as they go on with their life. If you want to interact with Sea Turtles, you will need to get their attention with food, like many other mobs in the game. However, they are not going to come to you if you are offering them Wheat. Here is what Sea Turtles eat in Minecraft.