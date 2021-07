BAY CITY, MI - A South Korean electric vehicle part manufacturer is the latest business to set its sights on growing in Bay County. Semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron CSS announced that it is planning to invest $300 million and in turn create up to 150 high-paying skilled jobs in Bay County over the next three years. The investment is being done to provide for increased manufacturing and R&D capabilities of advanced materials for electric vehicles, according to the company. SK Siltron CSS manufactures a specialty wafer made of silicon carbide that can be used in the semiconductor power components of electric vehicles.