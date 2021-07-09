Cancel
Panorama Village, TX

Social Lites - Panorama Village

By Ruthie McGrath
yourconroenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanorama Village is a very patriotic town as was evidenced by all the flags flying on July 4. The usual activities were not held this year due to the pandemic. A parade of golf carts, other vehicles, and many bicycles rode through the neighborhood with fire truck and police escorts and sirens alerting the residents that the parade was coming. Candy was thrown to onlookers and the well decorated vehicles and bikes were appreciated as they drove through the streets and finished at the Clubhouse. Thanks to all who decorated vehicles and those who stood along the streets to cheer for the work done. Thanks to Barbara DeWitz for coordinating the event and Kourtnae Prejean, Cindy Prejean, and Susie Sanders for organizing the parade. Many people enjoyed the free hot dogs given out in the Pavilion area to honor Dave Cox. The Panorama Lions Club wanted to recognize Dave as the person who was the originator of the Lions July Fourth Hot Dog Stand back in 2008. Dave was such a great guy and will be missed by many. We weren’t as lucky with the evening activities. As the band was setting up the sky got darker and darker and about the time the music was to begin, the heavy rain began and didn’t stop until well after the music and fireworks display were called off. It was a huge disappointment to all. Hopefully there is to be rescheduled date for the fireworks. Watch Nextdoor for a decision on that.

