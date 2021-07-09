Cancel
Movies

BLACK WIDOW Saves The Box Office With A Mighty $13.2 Million Haul From Thursday Night Screenings

By JoshWilding
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time last year, it looked like streaming (and the COVID-19 pandemic) might have killed the theatrical experience, but Black Widow proves that there's still an appetite for the big screen experience. As Deadline reports, the Marvel Studios movie earned a whopping $13.2 million during Thursday evening screenings, giving it...

MoviesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Black Widow’ is a big hit at the box office—and for Disney+

Despite the long delays and declining hype for an MCU movie, Marvel‘s Black Widow is proving to be a massive success—particularly on Disney+. With in-person screenings still not up to their pre-pandemic state, there was no guarantee that Black Widow would be a box office hit. But the Marvel brand is apparently as strong as ever, with Black Widow scoring $80 million in domestic ticket sales over its opening weekend—the best result since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019. Worldwide, Black Widow brought in $158.8 million over the weekend.
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Widow Demolishes Opening Box Office Record with Massive $218M Global Haul

The extended delay of Black Widow has done little to dissuade fans from watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe film in droves. The Scarlett Johansson movie has just decimated the opening weekend record by taking in an astounding $80 million in the domestic box office. Additionally, its worldwide box haul is estimated at a jaw-dropping $218 million.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black widow has introduced the first mutant of the MCU and you did not know

Black Widow actor Olivier Richters has confirmed that his character is the MCU’s first mutant! (Spoilers notice) Olivier Richters, actor who appears in Black Widow, has confirmed through his intagram account that his character is indeed Ursa Major, the member of the Winter Guard who can transform into a bear. This makes him the MCU’s first mutant!
MoviesSpringfield Business Journal

'Black Widow' smashes pandemic box office record

Disney's "Black Widow" debuted at $80 million over the weekend in North America. That makes it the best-selling film amid the coronavirus pandemic. The previous record from "F9: The Fast Saga" was set three weeks ago. The movie starring Scarlett Johansson also picked up $60 million through rental fees on...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW Director Cate Shortland Addresses That Big "Plot Hole" Ending - SPOILERS

After the final battle in Marvel's Black Widow, Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) bids farewell to her family as General Ross (William Hurt) and his men approach. Nat tells Yelena (Florence Pugh) that she'll handle the situation, and we cut to black. When we return two weeks later, Romanoff is meeting with Mason (O. T. Fagbenle) and preparing to break the rest of the "Secret Avengers" out of prison.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW Writer Explains Why He Ultimately Decided To Make [SPOILER] Taskmaster

Black Widow made a few significant changes to Taskmaster, and the ultimate reveal of the villain's true identity was met with a mixed response for the Marvel Comics faithful. Towards the end of the movie, Dreykov (Ray Winstone) unmasks his mysterious enforcer, and much to the titular Avenger's (Scarlett Johansson) horror, it turns out to be his own daughter, Antonia, who Nat had written off as "collateral damage" many years before when she blew up the Red Room leader's apartment.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Marvel's 'Black Widow' Crosses $200 Million Globally

Disney’s “Black Widow,” the first Marvel movie to grace theaters in two years, has surpassed a notable box office milestone, hitting $200 million worldwide. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that remains unrivaled at the box office, that would not traditionally be a benchmark worth highlighting. Many of its recent installments, at least the ones released pre-pandemic, have flown past $200 million globally in their opening weekends and climbed to $1 billion with relative ease. But, even as vaccination rates increase and people adapt to the outside world, moviegoing has yet to revert to normalcy. Still, roughly 20% of cinemas in the U.S. remain shuttered and locations in key international territories, including parts of Southeast Asia and Latin America, have closed again to help curb the spread of new variants of COVID-19. That makes otherwise expected achievements worth celebrating.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI: Here Are The Marvel Cinematic Universe Voice Cameos From The Show's Awesome Opening Sequence - SPOILERS

The season finale of Loki introduced us to Kang the Conqueror, a character who has the potential to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. However, when the episode began, we were taken for a brief trip down the Sacred Timeline and heard a lot of familiar voices from this shared world's history. With "It's Been a Long, Long Time" playing in the background, we hear The Falcon saying "Way to go, Tic-Tac!" from Captain America: Civil War and Hope Van Dyne noting "That's how you punch" in 2015's Ant-Man.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Will Reportedly Feature Tom Hiddleston's Return As Loki

WARNING: Some Spoilers For The Season Finale Of Loki Follow!. We all thought the Scarlet Witch would be the one responsible for tearing apart the Multiverse in WandaVision, but it turns out it was Loki (well, Sylvie) all along. Now, the stage has been set for What If?, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and countless other stories we never expected to see play out on screen.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel: they denounce gordofobia in their characters after Black Widow

The premiere of Black Widow he served a week in theaters and Disney+, but still leaves a lot of fabric to cut. Behind the praise and great criticism that the film starring Scarlett Johansson received, hides a controversy that was uncovered in the last hours: they denounce that the film includes gordofobia against the character of Red Guardian and that the trend is repeated in other Marvel productions. What is it about?

