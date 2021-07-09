Cancel
Even Pricey Funds Are Minting Cash in This Year's Wild Inflows

 10 days ago

This year’s enthusiasm for exchange-traded funds is so intense that even the most-expensive varieties are raking in cash. Products charging 81 basis points or more lured $11.2 billion in the first six months of 2021, according to data from Bloomberg Intelligence. Those are at the upper end of the pricing spectrum — an average active ETF charges around 70 basis points, and a typical passive fund less than 50.

