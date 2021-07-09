Kirtland police chief may be terminated for 'habitual drunkenness' and harassing employees

(Courtesy of City of Kirtland)

By Collin Cunningham

(KIRTLAND, Ohio) The police chief of Kirtland, Ohio, in Lake County, may soon be terminated from his position after city officials sent him a letter accusing him of 13 conduct violations, including harassment of employees and habitual drunkenness on the job.

3News reported on Thursday that Kirtland Mayor Kevin Potter sent the following letter to Chief Lance Nosse, who has worked with the Kirtland Police Department for 24 years and served as its head since 2017.

"You are alleged to have consumed alcohol prior to driving the City-issued motor vehicle on April 13, 2021, and on April 14, 2021," reads the section of the letter dealing with the department's vehicle and equipment use policy, according to News 5 Cleveland. "You are alleged to have operated the City-issued motor vehicle with an open container in violation of the law of the State of Ohio on April 13, 2021. The violation of this written work rule can result in disciplinary action, including termination."

The station reports that an attorney for Nosse had previously sent the city a letter saying he would resign on July 2 but later rescinded the resignation, prompting Potter's letter.

While driving the vehicle on April 13 and 14, the letter also alleges that Nosse participated in "unbecoming conduct" at a subordinate's home, specifically stating that he made "frequent use of vulgar hand gestures, vulgar language, verbal abuse (yelling, providing mean-spirited comments), sexual comments, gender comments, LGBTQ comments and racial comments."

Kirtland City Council will hold a hearing for Nosse's termination at the community's city hall on July 12. Per 19 News, at least two-thirds of Kirtland's seven-member council will have to approve the firing decision in order to remove the chief from office.

Nosse is the second Ohio police chief to possibly lose his job in less than two weeks, after former Sheffield Lake Police Chief Anthony Campo quit his position on June 29 after surveillance video surfaced of him placing a note that said "Ku Klux Klan" on a raincoat belonging to a Black officer.

(Courtesy of Sheffield Lake Police Department)

Campo referred to the incident as a bad joke, but that didn't stop him from losing his job of 33 years when Sheffield Mayor Dennis Bring did not appreciate his attempt at humor

"This is the most egregious and offensive thing you could possibly do," the mayor said at the time. "And it’s embarrassing and disgusting.”